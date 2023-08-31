Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,484 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 118.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $690,516,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE HUM opened at $475.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.30.

View Our Latest Report on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.