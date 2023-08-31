Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWQXF. Barclays upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 June 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 171 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company EntraASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

