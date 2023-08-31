Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $95.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

