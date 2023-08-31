Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTLA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $351,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,934,000 after acquiring an additional 144,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.