Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $737.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.81. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $107,817 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 325.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,056,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 808,302 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 11.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 993,508 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.