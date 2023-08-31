Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.
CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.
