Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$86.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$61.23 and a 12 month high of C$87.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.1131601 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.78, for a total transaction of C$363,895.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,378 shares of company stock worth $1,649,235. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

