Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.38 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $314,740,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -455.91%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.