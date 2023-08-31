Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $67,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,609.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $67,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,609.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,401 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day moving average is $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

