Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) PT at C$78.81

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$77.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.98. The firm has a market cap of C$45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$55.26 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.08 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.2459195 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

