Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading Down 2% After Insider Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $93.67 and last traded at $93.67. Approximately 157,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 428,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.56.

Specifically, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

