Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.84

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.84 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 6156686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

