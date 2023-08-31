Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) PT Lowered to $35.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.50 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $551.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.44 and a beta of 0.76. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Boston Omaha news, CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $228,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,311,870.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

