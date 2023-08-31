Bokf Na Trims Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock worth $10,435,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $282.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.70. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

