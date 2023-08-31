Bokf Na Takes $1.58 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,679,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

