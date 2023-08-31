Bokf Na Sells 390 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

NYSE:TDY opened at $420.07 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.14.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

