Bokf Na Sells 2,046 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CHE opened at $514.27 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $574.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.82 and its 200-day moving average is $533.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

