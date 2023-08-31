Bokf Na Sells 190 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $150,692,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $46,383,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $370.86 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.51 and a 200-day moving average of $329.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.63.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

