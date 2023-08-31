Bokf Na Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,218.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,271.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,382.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

