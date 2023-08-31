Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,540 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $145,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

