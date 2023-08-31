BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $3,362,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 53.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.
BlackRock Price Performance
BlackRock stock opened at $695.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $703.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.86.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
