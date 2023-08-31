Best Buy Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Best Buy has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 53.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

