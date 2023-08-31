Barclays Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$126.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Morningstar cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a reduce rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$133.96.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Shares of RY opened at C$122.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$140.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total value of C$545,374.62.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.