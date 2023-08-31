Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $230.00 at Citigroup

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $202.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.31 and a 200-day moving average of $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $1,579,882.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,337,288.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $1,579,882.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,337,288.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,862 shares of company stock valued at $60,481,813 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

