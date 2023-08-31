Analysts Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Price Target at $62.67

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,104,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 444.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.