Analysts Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target at $66.78

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,158 shares of company stock worth $7,355,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 144.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 253,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,965 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

