Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) PT at $20.45

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.45.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,869.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,869.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,033. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

