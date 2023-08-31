American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

