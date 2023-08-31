Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.88 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $136.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,028. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

