Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.