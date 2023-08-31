AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,732 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -553.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

