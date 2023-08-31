Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Down 6.3% in August

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $912,560. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS opened at $118.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

