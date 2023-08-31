Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.80. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 433,456 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Loerop purchased 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market cap of $530.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,012,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,506,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,360,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 875,109 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

