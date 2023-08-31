Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 2,291.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,168,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 119,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,561,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 122,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 139,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $466.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.58 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

