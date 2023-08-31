Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,757 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Cory T. Newsom bought 3,500 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $82,355.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 263,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Cory T. Newsom purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $82,355.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 263,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,319.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noe G. Valles purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $618,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,335 shares of company stock worth $744,281 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SPFI opened at $26.08 on Thursday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $441.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 24.19%. Equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPFI. Raymond James upped their target price on South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Hovde Group started coverage on South Plains Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

