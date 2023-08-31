Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $366,863.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $366,863.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,488 shares of company stock worth $11,519,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

