Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 336.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,268.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $515.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

