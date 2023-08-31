Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,255 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.