Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,992 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,246,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

