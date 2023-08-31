Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4,158.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 113,637 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

