Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 385,195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 258.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 304,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 88.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

TrueCar Price Performance

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.35 on Thursday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 88.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. Analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

