Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $204,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $419,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

GPI stock opened at $266.60 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $277.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,350 shares of company stock worth $6,405,823 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

