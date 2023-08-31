7,377 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 40,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $83.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

