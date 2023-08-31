40,000 Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

FARO stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $302.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.02). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About FARO Technologies

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

