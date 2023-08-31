32,615 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $166.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

