30,156 Shares in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.67 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

