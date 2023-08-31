19,455 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $266.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

