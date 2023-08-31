1,672 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after buying an additional 3,583,785 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $176,765,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $139.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

