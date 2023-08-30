Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $115.24, but opened at $119.00. Zimmer Biomet shares last traded at $118.08, with a volume of 255,053 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $44,930,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $2,917,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

