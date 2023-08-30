Zacks Research Weighs in on Honeywell International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the conglomerate will earn $9.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.08. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $189.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.76 and its 200-day moving average is $195.39. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

